Former WWE employee opens up on being uncomfortable being in the same room with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his experience being in the same room with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The lawsuit also listed former WWE executive John Laurinaitis as a defendant, claiming that he, too, was involved in the matter.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that whenever he was in a room with Mr. McMahon, it would be uncomfortable for him. He felt that the experience was amplified when both Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were in a room together. The wrestling veteran recalled a time when he was in the room with the two men and wanted to get out as soon as possible.

"I said this on my other podcast, every time I was around Vince, I thought I was the only one who felt this. I was ill at ease around him. There was something about him that was off-putting. I just felt something. Put him and Laurinaitis in the same room, which I was one time talking to them, I couldn't wait to get out of there. I thought it was just me. But since I said that, a lot of guys who I worked with said they had the same feeling. They didn't just ever say it." [From 33:20 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Earlier this week, Laurinaitis issued a statement sharing his side of the story. He claimed that, like Janel Grant, he, too, was a victim. His lawyer made it clear that he will contest the charges in court and the truth will come out eventually.

It remains to be seen what new developments emerge in the Vince McMahon scandal that has engulfed the wrestling world.

