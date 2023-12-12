Former WWE employee questions the idea behind having CM Punk and Randy Orton on different brands (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently came down hard on the company for sticking to the brand split and having top stars like CM Punk and Randy Orton on separate brands.

This week, on the Monday Night show, Punk came out and signed a contract to be an exclusive member of RAW. This was a major steal for Adam Pearce and the red brand after Randy Orton decided to move to SmackDown after his return at Survivor Series.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the need for a brand split in WWE's current landscape. He mentioned that the company didn't have as many major stars as they had back in the day, and the likes of Punk and Randy should ideally be on both shows.

"Somebody needs to explain this to me because I watched SmackDown and I watched RAW tonight. Are they freaking kidding me with its the same company but SmackDown is vying for them. Can somebody please explain to me why the top stars are not on both shows?" He continued, "Why can't it be the WWE? Why can we get Randy Orton and CM Punk on both shows? Can somebody please explain that to me?" [From 2:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

This week, CM Punk also announced that he would be entering the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the Best in the World can win the match and then go on to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Did you enjoy this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.