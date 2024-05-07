Former WWE employee reveals details of their last interaction with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE is in a new era with Vince McMahon not leading the company anymore. The longtime owner left his position as chairman after several allegations led to a lawsuit. Vince Russo, who worked closely with the former CEO in the Attitude Era, recalled the bad experience when he last interacted with McMahon.

The former chairman is arguably the most successful wrestling promoter of all time. The Chairman led the golden age of WWE and introduced to fans the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. His son-in-law and 14-time world champion Triple H is currently leading the creative aspect of the company as the Chief Content Officer. The company is currently owned by the Endeavor group.

On an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recalled the time Vince McMahon asked him to review RAW for a few weeks.

"He wanted me to watch RAW and critique RAW for a couple of weeks. First of all bro, I knew if I did that, no matter what I said, he was going to bury me. Why? So in his mind, after all these years he can convince himself that it was all him and not Vince Russo." [34:21-34:58]

According to the former head writer, the only way he would have done what he was being asked to do was if he was paid for his time.

"So I knew immediately, no matter what I came up with or no matter what I wrote, he was going to bury me to justify that it was never Russo and it was just me and I had no problem with that but I wasn't going to do it for free." [34:59 - 35:16]

He also said that after refusing the offer, he was buried by an irate Vince McMahon on the call.

