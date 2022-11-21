Former WWE employee shares disturbing statistic regarding AJ Styles (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently shared some numbers about AJ Styles' win-loss record over the last three years.

The Phenomenal One debuted in WWE at the Royal Rumble back in 2016. He quickly went on to win the WWE Championship and also became a Grand Slam Champion in the company. Despite being one of the top workers in the company and having some high-profile feuds with the likes of The Undertaker and Edge, AJ has predominantly featured in the mid-card over the last few years.

On the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former writer mentioned AJ Styles' stats, reflecting that the Phenomenal One hadn't won a singles premium live event match in the last three years or so.

"Somebody put up a graphic today... It was like AJ hadn't won a pay-per-view match in three years or something."

Russo was of the opinion that the company was heavily backing The Judgment Day, but it would be a good opportunity to give Styles a long-awaited singles win over Balor at Survivor Series.

"They're obviously going with Judgment Day. But, however, bro, if AJ has not won a singles match that long on a pay-per-view, this is the chance to give him a win because he's beating Finn in a singles match so Judgment Day really isn't getting beat. So if it were me because I did not realize bro, he's gone that long, you gotta give AJ a win at some point bro." [From 13:07 - 14:19]

You can watch the full video here:

AJ Styles' last win at a premium live event singles match came in 2019

One would have to look back as far as 2019 to find AJ Styles' last win in a singles match at a premium live event.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



His last singles-PPV win being Crown Jewel 2019.



Hopefully that changes sooner rather than later.



#SurvivorSeries AJ Styles remains winless in singles matches on PPV for 3 years & counting now.His last singles-PPV win being Crown Jewel 2019.Hopefully that changes sooner rather than later. AJ Styles remains winless in singles matches on PPV for 3 years & counting now.His last singles-PPV win being Crown Jewel 2019.Hopefully that changes sooner rather than later.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/HcJiqIZe5f

The Phenomenal One successfully defended his United States Championship against up-and-comer Humberto Carillo at Crown Jewel that year. The match became a precursor to his rivalry with Taker, which culminated in the famous Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Styles, however, has found some success with tag team matches, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships with Omos at WrestleMania last year.

Do you think AJ will redeem himself against Finn Balor at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes