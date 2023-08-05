Former WWE employee speaks out on the possibility of IYO SKY cashing in Money in the Bank at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell weighed in on whether IYO SKY should cash in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.

SKY won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London back in July. Since then she has been teasing a cash-in on the WWE Women's Champion Asuka. In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, the Damage CTRL member attempted to blindside Asuka but did not get the opportunity to cash in on the champ.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that he wanted WWE to drag out the cash-in storyline a bit more. He felt IYO shouldn't cash in at SummerSlam during the triple threat match featuring Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. The former WWE manager explained that having the briefcase intrigued the fans to await a possible cash-in every week and this led to more viewership.

"This is what I'm gonna say. I have no idea what they're gonna do tomorrow and it's good. I wanna see how they produce it and how they carry it out. So I'm gonna watch it just like a fan because I don't think she should cash it in. I don't. Let it drag out a bit more. Just because you have the Money in the Bank briefcase, doesn't mean you should cash it in all of a sudden. Take your time. Now it gives us something to see week after week and you can cash it in." [From 1:01:24 to 1:02:14]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Bayley and IYO SKY were on The Grayson Waller Effect last night

Damage CTRL members Bayley and IYO SKY were the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect this week.

While she never revelaed her strategy for SummerSlam, IYO SKY got into a match against Zelina Vega.

However, there were too many distraction during the match as Shotzi and Bayley started brawling on the stage. This distracted SKY and Vega used this opportunity to hit a powerbomb and Code Red for the win.

Do you think we will see a cash-in at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!