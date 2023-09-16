Former WWE employee stunned by Matt Riddle's claims of s*xual assault, questions mysterious circumstances around the incident

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently commented on Matt Riddle being s*xually harassed at an airport.

Riddle recently took to Instagram to inform fans about a s*xual harassment incident that occurred at JFK Airport. The star claims that he was harassed by a police officer at the airport following his return to the United States after competing at the WWE Superstar Spectacle In India.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran expressed his confusion over how the incident panned out. Dutch Mantell even questioned how Riddle was harassed by the airport authorities and then had barely anything to say to the police.

"What do you mean s*xually assaulted?" Mantell continued, "But I don't know what could they have assaulted him on. They tapped his little t*sticles maybe a little bit. I don't get it. Then when he came out and they reported it, he talked to the police and he didn't say anything else. He was actually apologetic. I don't know what's that about. I really don't, I've never heard that before in my life." [From 00:52 to 01:35]

Jim Cornette also spoke about Matt Riddle's airport incident

Earlier this week, another former WWE manager, Jim Cornette, shared his thoughts on Matt Riddle's whole airport episode.

He claimed that The Original Bro needed to pull himself together. Cornette stated that Riddle possibly needed to re-evaluate his actions in public or take some time off to cool down.

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together. Maybe that dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back and regather his thoughts."

Riddle was not on RAW this past Monday. It will be interesting to see if he is back on the red brand this coming week.

