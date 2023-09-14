"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together" - Wrestling veteran weighs in on Matt Riddle's controversial airport incident

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Matt Riddle's recent incident at JFK airport.

Riddle recently spoke out on Instagram about an incident at JFK airport earlier this week where he was allegedly harassed by an officer. The Original Bro was returning to the United States after his trip to India where he featured on WWE Superstar Spectacle.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran expressed concerns about Riddle's antics and claimed that the star needed to make some changes soon. He hinted that The Original Bro may be showing reckless behavior in public and it could affect his standing in the company.

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together. Maybe that the dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back and regather his thoughts." [From 7:57 - 8:24]

Matt Riddle had a great time at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Although Matt Riddle did not have a match at Superstar Spectacle, he made his presence felt.

The team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre faced off against Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in a six-man tag team affair. It looked like Jinder and his associates Veer & Sanga would pick up a huge win. However, Drew turned the tide in favor of his team.

The Original Bro came out to ringside just as McIntyre hit the Claymore on Jinder Mahal for the win. After the match, Riddle, Sami, Drew, and Jinder shared some light moments and danced for a bit before leaving the ring.

