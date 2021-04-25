Former WWE Executive heaps praise on Bad Bunny

Former WCW and WWE Executive Eric Bischoff has heaped praise on Bad Bunny's WrestleMania performance.

Bischoff gave his thoughts on Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 match on his podcast, 83 Weeks, having a ton of praise for the musician. Bischoff even went as far as to say Bad Bunny's performance could be something other influencers look at when they have a chance to work with WWE:

"What a phenomenal impact Bad Bunny had. Don’t be surprised if we don’t start seeing a lot more social media influencer stunts. Gone are the days where you are going to take someone who is a movie star or television star. Not that it won’t continue to happen from time to time, but I think because of just the way the world is shifting and pop culture has evolved, don’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more huge social media influencers and people that you would never expect to get involved in professional wrestling stepping into the arena." Bischoff said.

"They’re going to make more money, go back to Bad Bunny, here’s a guy some wrestling experts thought nobody even knew who he was. Wow, reality proved that perspective very, very wrong, Bad Bunny comes in and he uses his WrestleMania performance, which was a hell of a performance and leverages that to sell out his tour. He shut down Ticketmaster. Not bad for a guy nobody knows, right?" H/T: WrestlingINC

Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 to face The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. Bad Bunny, who had been training at the WWE Performance Center, put on an incredible performance which many have called the best in-ring performance by a celebrity in WWE history. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest came away with the WrestleMania victory.

Bad Bunny's upcoming tour has since gone on to become a sell-out. Many believe the star will return to WWE someday in the future.