Former WWE executive unearths unseen footage of Rhea Ripley; gives honest thoughts on the WWE RAW star

An old clip of a young Rhea Ripley cutting a promo was played to her during her sit-down with Stephanie McMahon. The former WWE executive shared her honest thoughts on the RAW star.

Mami signed with the wrestling Juggernaut when she was 20 years old. She competed in the Mae Young Classic, joined NXT UK, NXT Black and Gold, and then moved to the main roster. She's currently one of the biggest stars in the entire wrestling industry.

Rhea Ripley was a guest on Stephanie's Places. During her conversation with the former chairwoman of WWE, a never-before-seen clip of her in promo class was shown to her. Stephanie McMahon wrote on X that she was proud of the former Women's World Champion.

"Check out Rhea in promo class! So incredibly proud of @RheaRipley_WWE and her remarkable transformation into the badass she is today! Keep proving the doubters wrong!" wrote McMahon.

Check out the clip and the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley wanted to quit wrestling after her first Mae Young Classic match

When Mami competed in a WWE ring for the first time, she had a completely different look and gimmick. She had long blonde hair and wore generic ring gear.

Rhea Ripley told Stephanie McMahon that after she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, she doubted herself and considered quitting wrestling.

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

She felt more comfortable after changing her look and she's had a very successful career since in WWE.

