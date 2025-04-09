"I cried before my match"- Rhea Ripley almost quit WWE for a major reason

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the recent era. However, she almost quit the company several years ago for a significant reason.

Ad

After competing for a few years on the Australian independent circuit, Rhea Ripley signed with the Stamford-based company in 2017 ahead of the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. However, The Eradicator recently revealed in an interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places that she had a hard time adapting in her early days in WWE.

The former Women's World Champion revealed that she started doubting herself and wanted to leave and return to her home country:

Ad

Trending

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley revealed how she was introduced to WWE

In the same episode, Rhea Ripley discussed how she was introduced to WWE by the children of some family friends. She disclosed that they gave her a tape of Triple H vs. Ric Flair's Last Man Standing Match from Survivor Series 2005.

The Eradicator revealed that she felt The Game shoving a screwdriver in The Nature Boy's head was "cool!"

Ad

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H. He shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at [Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite facing struggles in the early stages of her career, Ripley eventually found success in the Stamford-based company. She is currently booked to compete at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More