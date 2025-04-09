Rhea Ripley details a heartbreaking story involving a real-life love interest: "It was hard for a few years"

Rhea Ripley recently opened up to Stephanie McMahon about some of her real-life struggles. She recalled a heartbreaking moment that had affected her ever since.
In the third episode of The Billion Dollar Princess' new show, Stephanie's Places, she interviewed The Eradicator. During the show, McMahon played a clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising the former Women's World Champion and her build. Ripley stated that his comments on her build meant a lot to her, pointing out that she was picked on earlier in her life because of her body shape.
The 28-year-old disclosed that a guy she liked in seventh grade once told her she would not look good in a dress because of her broad shoulders. She stated that his comment had stayed with her ever since.
"I had always been picked on for my build. I've got a very, always had an athletic build. I remember in grade seven, it was heading into graduation so we were all trying to find like nice dresses and all that. The guy that I really liked, he was like, 'You wouldn't look good in a dress. Your shoulders are too broad.' It legit, it stayed with me my entire life. Sometimes I would let that win, and I'd sit there in a bowl in my bed crying. I don't like that part of myself. I really don't. And it was hard for a few years. It really was," she said.
Rhea Ripley revealed to Stephanie McMahon how she fell in love with WWE
In her chat with Stephanie McMahon, Rhea Ripley also discussed how she was first introduced to wrestling. She recalled the children of family friends gifting her a tape of Survivor Series 2005.
The Eradicator disclosed that she liked seeing Triple H shoving a screwdriver in Ric Flair's head and thought it was cool.
"So, we had these really good family friends, and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode, and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H. He shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at [Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid, and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.
Rhea Ripley is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
