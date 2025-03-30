Former WWE faction reunites after nearly 6 years 

Over the years, WWE has been home to some of the best factions in professional wrestling. These stables are known to entertain audiences, but they eventually break up. However, one such group that broke up has now reunited outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The faction that reunited outside WWE involves former world champion Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. Back when Mahal was world champion, Bollywood Boyz, who were known as The Singh Brothers then, played a pivotal role in his matches.

The faction eventually broke up, and Bollywood Boyz were released from WWE. Mahal, too, was released last year, and these three individuals have now reunited. On Instagram, Harv Sihra, one-half of the Bollywood Boyz, uploaded a picture of the three and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"The band is back together tonight 🇦🇺."

Ad

The Modern Day Maharaja and Bollywood Boyz last worked together in 2019 in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz's reunion comes amid talks of a major WWE show in India

In recent years, World Wrestling Entertainment has not backed down from taking its product across the globe. While the promotion has held many events on different continents, Europe has become its go-to place for premium live events.

Ad

It seems like the promotion now has a new place in mind for premium live events. As part of an event promoting WWE on Netflix in India, Hindustan Times asked World Wrestling Entertainment President Nick Khan about bringing a show to The Golden Sparrow. Khan replied:

"That's the goal, and we're penciling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're penciling it out now, and let's wait and see."

Ad

If the company does a premium live event in India, it would surely need some Indian or Indian-origin wrestlers who could connect to the crowd. Hence, it won't be surprising to see Jinder Mahal and Bollywood Boyz make their way to the promotion in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback