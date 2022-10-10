Former WWE figure claims to be "blackballed" from wrestling industry; takes a shot at DX (Exclusive)

DX is set to have a one-off reunion for their 25th anniversary celebration. However, former WWE backstage figure Vince Russo took a shot at DX and revealed why he has been blackballed from the wrestling industry.

D-Generation X were a crucial part of the Attitude Era, and now, three of the four advertised members for the upcoming show hold key backstage roles.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Russo described an old episode of RAW from the Attitude Era where Shawn Michaels introduced two new members of DX - Chyna's implants. The former WWE writer remarked how funny it was that the likes of Michaels are now the ones running around in "suits and ties".

Vince Russo would go on to state how he has been blackballed by the wrestling industry because of his unwillingness to sell out:

"I'm the bad guy because I'm stating the obvious. I'm making a fraction of what they made and I've been blackballed by the [wrestling] industry because I'm not going to sell out. I'm not going to compromise myself, my opinions, and who I am to conform and make a million dollars a year. I ain't going to do it, bro." (4:50-5:15)

You can watch the full video below:

Will DX's reunion simply be a rating pop or will it lead to something?

Fans seem to be hoping for something more to come out of DX's reunion now that Triple H is in charge of creative. The previous reunions saw them get involved with The Revival and The OC while coming out on top and getting the pop from the crowd.

WWE @WWE



D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!



ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration! NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw!D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 https://t.co/8gC1fu2neA

However, that seems to be something that fans are tired of, as many don't like to see active superstars get taken out by the legends of old just for a crowd reaction. With that said, if there is more to the reunion, then it will be interesting to see.

Vince Russo and EC3 spoke about this on the aforementioned episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, with the former WWE writer believing that it will simply be the same as the reunions of the past.

What do you want to see happening in the DX reunion on RAW? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes