Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff reveals wrestlers were forced to fly in separate planes

The world of wrestling can be a very strange one at times. The wrestling promoters can make strange decisions that are often based on fears and as a result, this can lead to wrestlers being forced into different situations which are far from ideal. Before the WWE and WCW Monday Night Wars started, Bill Watts was running WCW in 1992, and some of the decisions he made were less than suitable for the company. On the most recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Eric Bischoff talked about the decision that Bill Watts took to force WCW wrestlers to fly in separate planes.

Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff reveals revealed WCW wrestlers were forced to fly separately

Eric Bischoff talked about Bill Watts and the rules that he enforced. The faces and heels in WCW were forced to fly separately and get different planes. According to Eric Bischoff, this was as Bill Watts was afraid that one of the planes would crash and this would result in WCW losing their complete roster.

While the fear was rather irrational, this led to WCW rosters having to get different planes with the babyfaces and heels having to fly separately according to this rule. Eric Bischoff talked about how many issues this led to.

Eric Bischoff revealed that due to this strategy, the chances of a flying being canceled or delayed affecting the roster and the shows were far higher.

“Let’s say you got 30 guys on a show, that’d be a big show, that’d be a PPV. The heels and the babyfaces can’t fly together, so we’re gonna double the amount of flights that guys are going to have to take to get in to a PPV. The odds of those flights being canceled or delayed or otherwise creating issues or having flight issues and not getting in on time, now just went exponentially higher, you just have more flights, right? I think the odds of people missing flights or getting to the shows late as a result of not being able to fly together was much higher than a plane going down, and probably would have set up a much more challenging logistical nightmare in terms of travel as oppose to the catastrophic one of a flight going down. I’ve never heard of anything like that, goddamn that’s bizarre.”