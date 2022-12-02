Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff's son confesses his father didn't want him involved with wrestling

Eric Bischoff's son Garett Bischoff confessed that his father didn't want him involved in the wrestling business.

Garett Bischoff started his career with Impact Wrestling, fka TNA. Although he originally started his journey as a referee, he was soon involved in storylines and was finally revealed as Eric Bischoff's son at Bound for Glory 2011. Shortly after, he started feuding with his father.

Garett became notorious for being a part of the infamous Aces & Eights faction in Impact Wrestling. He stayed with the stable until he left the company in 2015. Following his departure, he continued to wrestle on the independent circuit.

During an AdFreeShows interview with Kelly Morton, Garett revealed that his father, Eric Bischoff, didn't want him to be involved in wrestling because he knew the dark side of the business.

"He definitely did his best to talk me out of it, like more than once. Not because he didn't want me to pursue a dream or pursue a passion, but because he knew, you see the dirty side of things, you see the dark side of things. It's not all fun and games, there's a lot of BS that comes along with it, more so when you are second or third generation, it's a harder hill to climb," Garett noted.

Eric Bischoff knew his famous last name would hold his son back

During a previous episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke at length about how Garett would've had more opportunities if he had a different last name.

"Garett should have had a better career. He should have had more of an opportunity than he had... [Garett] had an amazing look, had a great physique. Garett is still to this day, a hell of an athlete. He got his black belt martial arts by the time he was 12 or 14 years old, 12 years old, I believe. Um, he's an amazing athlete."

He continued:

"If his last name was something, if it was Garett Smith, but that same guy would've had the opportunity to break into TNA, he would've gone much, much further. I did hold him back." [2:21 - 5:05]

Undoubtedly, Garett Bischoff possessed the skills to make it in this business. Perhaps if he had a better start, he might've had that opportunity. For now, all that anyone can do is reminisce on a career that should've been.

Do you think Garett's last name held him back? Let us know in the comments section.

