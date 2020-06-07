Former WWE General Manager Vickie Guerrero on managing an AEW Superstar permanently

Former General Manager Vickie Guerrero might become a huge part of AEW soon.

Vickie Guerrero's role in AEW might be interesting to see in the coming months.

Vickie Guerrero was at one time the biggest heel on WWE television. As a part of La Familia, she managed to draw a lot of heat to herself thanks to the way she used her shrill voice. Recently. she has been appearing on WWE television quite a few times, and now has appeared on The Whole Show podcast, where Vickie Guerrero talked about her time in AEW and how she wanted to manage a Superstar on the fledgling promotion.

Former WWE General Manager Vickie Guerrero on becoming a manager in AEW

While Vickie Guerrero is best known for her time as General Manager in WWE, she also played a part as a manager to certain Superstars. While technically a General Manager, she was present at ringside for most of Edge's matches and helped him to get wins — something that traditionally a WWE manager will do for a Superstar. She helped both Edge and Dolph Ziggler to reach bigger levels under her leadership.

Now, talking about having a role in AEW as a manager, Vickie Guerrero has revealed that she has wanted to be a manager for an AEW Superstar. She admitted that it was taking on a big responsibility.

She praised the company, saying that they really took on their Superstars and that was something that they were really proud of. They were not only working on-screen, but off-screen as well.

“Well if I had a choice, an opportunity, I would love to be able to be managing a superstar in All Elite Wrestling. But, it’s well also taking on different responsibilities. You know, working with the women, working with the coaches there. They have such a fantastic structure of their company, which I’m really excited to see, because a lot of the coaches take on other responsibilities. As you see, their podcast is run by referee Aubrey and then there’s Tony Schiavone and there’s different superstars that take care of travel…so they all take on the responsibility of making AEW the structure that it is. And I think that’s really important because the superstars are doing the work that’s behind the scenes, it’s not just when they step into the ring. They’re taking on the administrative and also the travel and the branding. So I think that’s really a cool aspect of All Elite Wrestling is that everyone’s involved. It’s not just about character, it’s behind the scenes and working on your days off. I think that’s really exciting to be able to be a part of that.” - h/t 411Mania

It appears that for now, Vickie Guerrero will be making more appearances on AEW, while there is no definite role fixed.

It will be interesting to see where she goes on AEW after having played such a vital role in WWE.