Former WWE hardcore legend appears together with Kurt Angle ahead of filming a show

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and hardcore legend Mick Foley have joined forces for an upcoming episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures show.

Foley and Angle are both certified legends when it comes to the squared circle. They have both enjoyed memorable careers with WWE and have won several accolades. While Angle is a five-time world champion with the company, Foley established himself as a hardcore legend, mainly due to his over-the-top antics. He has also won the Hardcore Title on one occasion and the world title thrice.

The two Hall of Famers were recently spotted together as Kurt Angle shared a picture of himself with Mick Foley on Twitter. Angle mentioned in the tweet that he and Foley have been shooting WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. He added that he brought a cowboy hat and badges for this shoot, referring to the Attitude Era.

"I'm with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE's Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue," Angle tweeted.

Which superstars other than Kurt Angle have been on the show

Some of the most famous legends of all time, including Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Kane, and Booker T, among others, have been on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

The show follows WWE Superstars and legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid, and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive collectibles.

WWE on A&E @WWEonAE #WWEonAE ’s Superstar Sunday will continue its reign with all-new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals and the return of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures THIS WINTER, only on @AETV #WWEonAE’s Superstar Sunday will continue its reign with all-new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals and the return of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures THIS WINTER, only on @AETV. https://t.co/it4fkJgULv

The show first premiered in April 2021. The pilot episode of the show featured Mick Foley, while the ninth and last episode had Ric Flair as the guest. It was announced in March this year that 24 episodes of the show are in the pipeline.

However, WWE is yet to announce the final date of the premiere of Most Wanted Treasures. It remains to be seen what items Kurt Angle will be asked to locate during his stint on the program.

