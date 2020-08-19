Former WWE Head of Security discusses Vince McMahon tearing his quads

WWE's former head of security has recalled the infamous incident when Vince McMahon tore both his quads in 2005.

James Tillis worked as WWE's Head of Security for 15 years from 1996 to 2011. As head of security for such a large touring live event company such as WWE, Tillis has seen his fair share of strange, unique and crazy events and moments during his career.

An example of this is the time when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tore both his quads at the conclusion of the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#OnThisDayInWWE 15 years ago, Vince McMahon blew both his quads as he stormed to the ring to try to fix the end of the #RoyalRumble match pic.twitter.com/M7JWXDPQaa — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) January 30, 2020

During a recent interview with Andrew Thompson of Andrew Thompson Interviews, Tillis recalled Vince McMahon's infamous Royal Rumble quad tear as well as sharing a story in which Tillis assisted McMahon in a doctors visit in the days following The Chairman's injury:

"When Mr. McMahon got injured once, and I had to take him back to one of his doctors the next day and he had hurt both his legs. Just to give you an idea, I’m not trying to blow smoke at you or anything. It’s just that him and Shane, they just [have] an unbelievable toughness, but anyway, I had to take him back to a doctor in I believe it was in… Georgia? I’m not sure. But I had to take him on the plane and we get onto this private jet and I’m holding his leg, while somebody was trying to scoot a prop up under his leg and somebody said something to me and I turned to answer, dropped his leg. He was like, ‘What the hell!!?’ And his wife was there and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ He looks at me and goes, ‘Are you kidding me!?’ That was probably one of the funniest things,"

Vince McMahon tore both his quads at the Royal Rumble

The 2005 Royal Rumble match witnessed one of the most infamous botches in WWE history. The final two competitors in the match were RAW's Batista and SmackDown's John Cena. However, in the final moments of the match Batista and John Cena both fell out of the ring at the exact same time in an unplanned botch.

This led to confusion as to who the real winner of the 2005 Royal Rumble match was. A legitimately infuriated Vince McMahon marched his way to the ring to clear up the mess. However, when sliding into the ring Vince McMahon hit his thigh on the ring apron, causing his quad to tear.

Goodell looking like Vince McMahon when he tore both of his quads walking to the ring — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 25, 2020

Due to the severity of the injury McMahon would not be able to stand and instead sat in the ring, calling for the match to be restarted.

Once the match resumed, Vince McMahon was helped to the backstage area. Unfortunately, due to McMahon attempting to walk on his already torn quadricep muscle, he tore the other quadricep in his other leg too.

Batista would eventually go on to win the Royal Rumble match, as per the original plan and finish.