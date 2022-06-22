"He's not over at all"- Former WWE head writer heavily criticizes Tommaso Ciampa's run on the main roster so far (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo detailed the issues that Tommaso Ciampa is currently facing on the main roster.

Ciampa was called up to the main roster on April 11th, 2022, as he joined RAW Roster. Since then, he has shared the ring with the likes of Riddle, Ezekiel, and even AJ Styles.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he isn't familiar with Ciampa's work from NXT. He also discussed the problems that the former NXT Champion has been facing since joining RAW, stating the following:

"I swear bro, like I said I'm just gonna go back to I don't watch NXT so I only know Ciampa from this show, I know nothing about this guy. Absolutely nothing bro. I just don't understand bro the thing that's really troubling me, because I also saw the, I saw Dynamite number, I think it was, oh no bro that was the Friday Night show (talking about AEW Rampage) bro, it was 331000 people. Bro I just, do they just not believe wrestling as a whole that it's going to catch up with them?" (44:20- 43:50)

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Tommaso Ciampa's main roster debut

Russo also shared his honest opinion on Tommaso Ciampa's debut on RAW and the matches that followed after.

In last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of The Blackheart's match on RAW and mentioned that the former NXT Champion lacked wrestling skills. Russo added:

"He's not over bro. He's not over at all. He's not even good little hand status at this point. How many years has he invested in NXT? You're talking about a seven-year investment and this is what you're getting. It's like somebody being in your minor league system for seven years and then bringing them up to the big league and this is what you get." (from 48:13 to 49:21)

Following Tommaso Ciampa's attack on Riddle, the former NXT Champion had to face the Original Bro on last week's episode of RAW. Unfortunately, Ciampa couldn't win the singles match as Riddle pulled off an RKO on him, thus costing him the match.

