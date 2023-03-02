Former WWE IC Champion willing to return after seven-year in-ring absence, but only on one condition

Several WWE Superstars have returned to the ring since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. SmackDown color commentator Wade Barrett has not wrestled since 2016, but he is not ruling out an in-ring comeback.

Barrett won the Intercontinental Championship on five occasions during his time on the main roster between 2010 and 2016. The 42-year-old returned to WWE in August 2020 as an NXT commentator before moving to the SmackDown announce team in October 2022.

In an interview with the Daily Star's Matty Paddock, Barrett said he would be willing to return to in-ring competition if the storyline meant something:

"I'm not ruling it out – maybe one day it will happen. I'd be surprised if I ever got to a point where I wanted to do it full-time like a Sheamus or a Drew [McIntyre] is still doing it. But on a part-time basis or a spot match, if the storyline made sense, it's not something I'd rule out. In terms of my future within the industry, I 100 percent see it in commentary."

Barrett's last match took place on the April 4, 2016, episode of RAW. He teamed up with Sheamus in a losing effort against Big E and Kofi Kingston.

Wade Barrett discusses his WWE commentary role

Pat McAfee worked as the SmackDown co-commentator alongside Michael Cole before taking a break for the college football season. It remains unclear if Wade Barrett has replaced McAfee permanently or whether the former NFL star will return to the SmackDown announce team.

One of the highlights of Barrett's in-ring career came in 2010 when he competed in several high-profile main events. Despite enjoying his days in the ring, the Brit is also happy to stay behind the commentary table:

"I am probably having more fun now in my current role than I ever have in any point in my career, from the independent scene [to] the main roster of WWE and main eventing shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series in 2010," Barrett continued. "I'm having more fun sat at the desk commentating and, I guess, being a fan of the business again."

Barrett shared the ring with many current WWE Superstars during his career. In October 2022, he named Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston as two future Hall of Famers on the roster right now.

Do you think Wade Barrett should wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

