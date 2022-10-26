WWE commentator Wade Barrett believes Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston are guaranteed Hall of Famers.

Barrett was a staple of the early-to-mid 2010s in the WWE, bursting onto the scene as part of the original NXT. After stints as leader of both The Nexus and The Corre, he struck it out alone and enjoyed championship success and a King of the Ring victory.

However, Barrett stepped away from the ring in 2016 and after a brief absence from WWE, returned to take up commentary duties for NXT and, later in 2022, Friday Night SmackDown.

On a recent edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has spoken fondly of Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston. While discussing the longevity of the two men with Ryan Satin, the English-born star praised the two men for their low injury rate. He also believes that both men will one day be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"They're [Ziggler & Kingston] never hurt either. I had a couple of surgeries during my career, you're supposed to have surgery, especially guys like that. They are a pair of workhorses and I don't wanna curse them here, but touch-wood it continues. Just unbelievably durable athletes and the respect that they have in the locker room is unparalleled, people love those guys. Guaranteed Hall of Famers one day." [47:04 - 47:28]

Wade Barrett gave some special credit to Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston

Wade Barrett also noted that the two former WWE World Champions were the best at selling his finishing move.

Barrett's finisher was a devastating elbow strike to the back of the head entitled The Bullhammer. The former King of the Ring noted that Ziggler and Kofi sold the move best, and always made it look as good as possible on Barrett's end.

"There's two people who were brilliant at taking the Bullhammer. One was Kofi Kingston, the other one was Dolph Ziggler. They both made it look incredible every time. And to me, those were the kinda guys, when I was beating a Dolph Ziggler or a Kofi Kingston, they were very high up on the card and I knew 'wow, I'm having a really, really big moment just by beating those guys'," he said. [46:06 - 46:33]

Wade Barrett wrestled his final match against Kofi Kingston in a tag team affair that pitted Bad News Barrett and Sheamus against Kofi and Big E. The New Day were victorious in the contest, and Barrett hasn't wrestled since.

