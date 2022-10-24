Former WWE Champion thinks we could see more returns with "Triple H at the helm"

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has noted that Triple H has yet more surprise returns for the WWE Universe.

Since taking the reigns of WWE creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has made a habit of bringing back released stars. He began with the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Dexter Lumis making their way to Monday Night RAW.

It soon evolved into the eerie return of Karrion Kross, the explosive re-emegereance of Braun Strowman and the uplifting main roster debut of Johnny Gargano. The Game also orchestrated a weeks-long teaser campaign for Bray Wyatt's return.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has noted that the King of Kings may have more surprises in store. Speaking to NBC's Ten Count for NBC Sports Boston, Kingston noted that he was more concerned with what's happening 'in the now.' The New Day star also promised more 'moments' from the new creative regime:

"I'm more of a, kinda like 'let's see what happens and embrace what's actually happening and living in the now, but I'm sure, especially with Tripl H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises, and we're going to have a lot more moments, and people coming back. And we're really, like, tickling the people's fancy and giving them what they want," Kofi said. (18:15 - 18:35)

Triple H once gave an Attitude Era legend memory loss

Though he was forced to hang up his boots for good earlier in 2022, Triple H had a career of brutality inside the ring.

One such instance was recalled by Attitude Era veteran Val Venis during a recent interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews. In the clip, Venis recalls Hunter giving him memory loss with a hard chairshot:

"When I came around and he caught me with that chair, it was one of those things where I don't remember anything when my eyes opened up for the first few seconds all I could see are lights, people, and a wrestling ring on one side of me. And I don't know what my own name is. I don't know why I'm there. I don't know what I'm supposed to do for about what seemed like forever, but it was only about two-three seconds," Venis said. (0:55 - 1:22)

Venis noted that things were only distorted for him for a number of seconds, but that it felt like 'forever.'

