WWE Attitude Era legend Val Venis recently discussed about Randy Orton allegedly making Rochelle Loewen leave WWE.

Loewen was a part of the WWE locker room in 2003 and would appear on both RAW and SmackDown. During her run, she would be featured alongside Ruthless Aggression-era stars like Joy Giovanni and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. She was also notable for accompanying Lance Storm and Val Venis to the ring during her debut in the company.

In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interview YouTube Channel, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that Randy Orton may have played a big part in Rochelle's exit from the company. It was a discussion about some of Orton's outrageous past antics that brought Venis to the topic. Prior to the tale, Val denied accusations that Orton had defecated in Loewen's bag.

"I know Randy had some issue with one of the girls from the Diva Search that when we went to Hawaii, Japan - Japan, Alaska, then Alaska back to L.A.and in Alaska that girl quit because of Randy," he said. [From 3:38 to 4:04]

It was alleged that Orton had poured self-tanning lotion and baby oil into Rochelle's bag instead, leading to her sudden departure.

Val Venis told another outrageous Randy Orton story

The former WWE star also discussed an outrageous tale involving Randy Orton, during a post-show meal at a steakhouse.

Venis described the young Randy as new to the high-earning lifestyle, allegedly picking up a steak and throwing it onto the floor in front of waiting staff. Despite this, Val noted that The Legend Killer's order appeared to be correct.

"We were all sitting around a steak and they brought our steak, and to make it looked like the plate that they put in front of him was exactly what he ordered, but he picks up the steak with his two fingers and he goes 'what the hell is this' to the waitress and tosses the piece of steak at her," he noted. [From 1:15 to 1:29]

Ðanny @ScottishJuggalo 2003 RAW can be weird at times. Just seconds after Randy Orton proclaims himself the 'Legend Killer', his first opponent in this new gimmick is Val Venis.



🤷‍♂️ 2003 RAW can be weird at times. Just seconds after Randy Orton proclaims himself the 'Legend Killer', his first opponent in this new gimmick is Val Venis.🤷‍♂️

Val noted that Randy Orton's bad behavior was likely due to immaturity, and after being given a stern talk to on a number of occasions backstage, he became the industry legend he is today.

What did you think of Val Venis' comments? What's the wildest Randy Orton story? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

Poll : 0 votes