WWE Legend Val Venis on wrestling following a horrific tragedy 

Former WWE Superstar Val Venis has shared his thoughts on wrestling after the tragic passing of Owen Hart at Over The Edge 1999.

At WWF Over The Edge 1999, The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart) was set to face The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship. The Blazer was set to come down from the rafters in a harness during his entrance.

However, an issue with the equipment led to Hart tragically falling to his death. The WWE/F, despite noting that this was not part of the show, continued the pay-per-view.

One of the wrestlers who competed following the tragedy was Val Venis, as he and Nicole Bass defeated Jeff Jarrett and Debra in a mixed tag team match.

Now, during a recent interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis has described what working after the terrible accident felt like. The 51-year-old described seeing Owen being taken out by medical staff as he prepared to make his entrance, and he then hauntingly described making his way to the ring.

"Walking down to the ring, other than as I was walking down, you can hear the fans but you can really register them because as I'm looking down I'm just looking up going 'oh my god, this is real, this is really happening," Venis said. [From 4:08 to 4:21]

Val Venis then described working his match against Jeff Jarrett

Val Venis then described working a match against Jeff Jarrett shortly after the tragic incident.

Jarrett was a close friend of Hart, and had not seen him being carried out by medical staff. During the match, Val described he and Jarrett trying to get Owens' accident out of their heads as much as possible.

"When we got in the ring, it was kinda a blur from there. Basically, we just came to the conclusion that, 'hey, lets just work through this, and find out what happened with Owen after the fact.' We did the match, I don't really remember much of the match, man everything was about Owen at that point," Venis added. [From 4:25 to 4:42]

Val Venis also stated that he didn't remember much of the mixed tag team match, given all the tragic events that transpired that night.

