Former WWE IC Champion wishes he faced Goldberg in his prime (Exclusive)

Bill Goldberg was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In an exclusive interview, Ahmed Johnson named the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer as his dream opponent.

Johnson is best known for his WWE run between 1995 and 1998. The 60-year-old also appeared in WCW between 1999 and 2000, a time when Goldberg was among the company's top stars.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Johnson addressed which match he wanted but never had:

"I would love to have had a match against Goldberg." [3:12 – 3:14]

Elaborating on how the physical contest might have been booked, Johnson said he would have survived one of Goldberg's legendary spears. The former Intercontinental Champion also boldly claimed that he would have beaten the WCW icon:

"I think he gets a little bit in, then I get mine in, then I beat him with the Pearl River Plunge," Johnson continued. [3:23 – 3:29]

Watch the video above to hear Johnson's thoughts on various wrestling topics, including his favorite opponent and the reason he left WWE.

Why did Ahmed Johnson never face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg?

The two men could have crossed paths in WCW, but a battle between the former football players never materialized. Ahmed Johnson, known in WCW as Big T, mostly appeared in tag team matches alongside Stevie Ray, while Goldberg worked as a main-event singles competitor.

Johnson jokingly referred to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion as "the white Ahmed Johnson," prompting Bill Apter to compare him to boxing great Mike Tyson:

"He was also the Caucasian Mike Tyson because it was always a one-round knockout for Goldberg." [3:50 – 3:57]

Johnson has not wrestled since competing on the independent scene in 2003. He now works for an oil company in Texas.

