"He gave us a chance" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion credits Edge as an influence on his career

Edge has had a long career in WWE, albeit with a gap of nine years in between because of a severe neck injury. During his time with WWE, he has helped a lot of talent. One of them happens to be Matt Cardona.

Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, is a former Intercontinental Champion. He has also held the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles. However, early on in his WWE career, Ryder was one of the "Edgeheads" who worked alongside Edge.

Cardona recently spoke to Inside the Ropes and discussed the role The Rated-R Superstar has played in his career:

“He was one of the first guys that made me believe that I could actually make it in the business because growing up, it’s guys like the Ultimate Warrior and Hogan and everyone’s so jacked up – it’s the ICOPRO days, right? But it wasn’t until guys like Edge and Christian and Jericho who were the ‘smaller guys’. But now they’re not smaller guys. They’re like regular humans and Edge is a tall son of a b***h.

"But it wasn’t until those guys started breaking through that I was like ‘Wow, if these guys can make it then I can give this a shot.’ So I owe Edge that . . . It was our idea to be the Edgeheads but he didn’t need us. He could have said ‘No f***ing way.’ But he decided ‘I’m going to bring these guys in.’ He gave us a chance. And like everything that we learned from Edge, it’s invaluable. We were sitting front row every night while he’s main eventing against The Undertaker and Batista. And we’re sitting there ringside watching it. So like he was teaching us without even knowing it.”

Cardona worked alongside his longtime friend Brian Myers, known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, as an Edgehead responsible for helping Edge in his matches.

Edge will challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania

Match Graphic for Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns vs Edge

Edge won the Royal Rumble earlier this year after returning to the ring from a tricep injury. It gave The Ultimate Opportunist the right to challenge for the world title of his choosing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

After a thorough evaluation of the situation, Edge picked Roman Reigns as his opponent. However, the match was subject to change. After some dispute regarding the match at Fastlane, Daniel Bryan was also thrown into the mix.

As it stands, the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania will be Edge vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan.

