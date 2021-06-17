"It is an absolute disgrace" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion takes a shot at Drew McIntyre

Over the last year and a half, Drew McIntyre has established himself as one of the top stars of WWE. Ever since he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania, McIntyre has been the premier attraction on RAW, as he has been regularly booked in the main event scene.

The Scottish Warrior's title reign is a historic one because it carried WWE through the pandemic era and kept fans glued to their screens. Moreover, Drew McIntyre became the first Scottish wrestler to ever win the WWE Championship. But this prominence doesn't sit well with another wrestler from the United Kingdom, Wade Barrett.

Speaking with WWE India, Wade Barrett expressed his feelings about Drew McIntyre being the first WWE Champion from the UK:

"A lot of people got very excited when he became the first-ever British WWE Champion," said Barrett. "For me, it is an absolute disgrace. It is an outrage. Everybody on the planet knows it should have been me quite clearly. I had plenty of opportunities that were taken away from me, but ultimately, it's not me I feel bad for." Wade Barrett added, "I'm not worried about me. I'm worried about the fans, the Great British fans of WWE."

Barrett expressed that he thinks the fans have been cheated because they deserved to have someine better as the first WWE Champion from the UK.

"For years and years, they've wanted their first ever WWE Champion from the UK and for years they dreamed 'Who will this be? Let's just hope it's somebody charismatic, somebody handsome, somebody heroic, and they've ended up with Drew bloody McIntyre," Barrett continued. "If it had been Wade Barrett, they would have got everything they ever wanted. So it's really them who lost out. It's the fans who were cheated. So clearly there should be protests, there should be riots, there should be bedlam and it's an absolute disgrace that Drew McIntyre will forever be the first ever WWE Champion from The Great Britain."

Drew McIntyre aims to become a three-time WWE Champion this Sunday

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in WWE

Drew McIntyre is already a two-time WWE Champion, and throughout both of his title reigns, he has conquered legends like Goldberg and Randy Orton. But McIntyre lost the WWE Championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber, and Bobby Lashley played a vital role in this defeat.

Lashley went on to defeat The Miz for the WWE Championship, and he still holds the most prestigious title in all of sports entertainment. The Scottish Warrior is set to face Bobby Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match this Sunday for the title.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

Who do you think will walk out of Hell in a Cell as the WWE Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

