Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reacts as he announces his comeback for the first time since 2015

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion is returning to the ring for the first time in over nine years. Ezekiel Jackson dropped a bombshell announcement on his social media handle.

The Personification of Domination will forever go down in history as the final ECW Champion. Jackson had nearly a seven-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, where he established himself as a solid mid-carder, winning the Intercontinental Championship once.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Big Zeke worked for TNA and Lucha Underground before disappearing from the wrestling scene in 2015. His last match took place on October 18, 2015, for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) in Germany. During his in-ring hiatus, he transitioned into a trainer.

Earlier today, Ezekiel Jackson took to his official X/ Twitter handle to announce that he is getting back in the ring. He will be appearing at FWE Full Throttle in North Carolina on March 15.

"The personification of Domination is getting back in the ring!!!"

Check out his tweet below:

The 46-year-old star uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel, where he explained the decision behind his return. He regretted not leaving the wrestling business on his own terms. He said he has a long list of opponents he would like to face in the ring.

Jackson revealed that he has started training to get back in shape for his one last run.

Will Ezekiel Jackson return to WWE anytime soon?

Ezekiel Jackson didn't leave the sports entertainment juggernaut on good terms since he was not informed of his release. As the saying goes, "Time heals all wounds."

Several former WWE Superstars have returned to their old stomping grounds after the recent regime change.

Ezekiel Jackson, at 46, may have become a shadow of himself, but a one-off return, especially during Royal Rumble season, cannot be ruled out in the future.

