Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reacts to Roman Reigns' latest tweet ahead of WrestleMania

Ahead of his highly awaited match at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns took to Twitter recently to send a strong message.

The tweet caught the attention of current WWE commentator and former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett.

Barrett reacted to Reigns' tweet by hyping up his upcoming title defense against Cody Rhodes. The two men will headline this year's show and are set to close out Night Two of WrestleMania.

"#TribalChief Vs #CodyRhodes #WrestleMania," wrote Bennett

EC3 believes WWE should've had Roman Reigns end The Undertaker's streak

Former WWE star EC3 claimed that Roman Reigns should've been the one to end The Undertaker's unbeaten streak at WrestleMania.

The Deadman has only lost twice at WrestleMania, with Brock Lesnar ending his streak in 2014. Three years later, in 2017, Reigns dominated The Undertaker, making him the second man to ever defeat The Phenom at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 had this to say:

"The torch passing should be from the legend to the next guy - and that definitely should have been Roman [Reigns]. I'm not saying Brock [Lesnar] wasn't worth ending the streak or should he have not, but to be the first one, that was such a big deal. As shocking as it was, I think that's the one thing that would have solidified Roman in the spot that he is now, across the board. I don't want to say it feels forced and artificial, because it's not. But with that win, that caveat, I think he's the guy."

WWE @WWE Acknowledge your Tribal Chief today. Acknowledge your Tribal Chief today. ☝️ https://t.co/UpSov3nrzM

Reigns will headline The Show of Shows once again. This time around, he will share the ring with The American Nightmare, who is set to headline his first WrestleMania.

A win for Reigns in California would be historic. This will see him surpass 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

