"Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a birthday message to Brock Lesnar

In a recent tweet, Sami Zayn shared a message for his birthday twin and fellow WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar and Zayn have previously worked alongside each other on WWE TV. The two Canadians have been part of a few interesting segments on SmackDown in the past.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn posted a photo of himself and Lesnar from their SmackDown segment in December 2021. He wrote the following in his birthday message for The Beast Incarnate:

"Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to SamiForSyria.com today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now."

Check out Sami Zayn's birthday message below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to SamiForSyria.com today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now. Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to SamiForSyria.com today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now. https://t.co/IAtubUdQvs

Sami Zayn previously discussed his on-screen chemistry with Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn's segments with Brock Lesnar were not only fun to watch but got over quite nicely within the WWE Universe, as well.

Speaking with the New York Post, the three-time Intercontinental Champion praised The Beast Incarnate for his comedic timing.

He even admitted that he didn't expect to see a different version of Lesnar given that the former WWE Champion had established himself as a 'destructor' who worked alongside Paul Heyman for years:

“I enjoy the fact that my character was a very good foil to bring that out or Brock, I can’t take credit. Obviously, Brock was Brock. I was actually quite taken aback by his comedic timing and his sharpness and all that. I really didn’t expect it and I think very few people did because he’s been this destructor that had [Paul] Heyman talk for him all these years. So I was as surprised as anybody.” said Zayn. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Lesnar is currently set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The match is being advertised as the final clash in their historic rivalry.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far