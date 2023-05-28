Former WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a message to Natalya after she gets squashed by Rhea Ripley

At WWE Night of Champions, Natalya suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley.

She was unsuccessful in her attempt to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In fact, Ripley defeated Natalya very quickly in their title match, that too on Nattie's birthday.

Taking to Twitter, former WWE star Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, sent out a birthday wish for Natalya. He also shared a photo with The Queen of Harts.

"Happy birthday @NatbyNature!" wrote Cardona.

This was Ripley's second defense of the SmackDown Women's Title on WWE television. Her first was also across international borders when she defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash.

She won the title by dethroning Charlotte Flair on Night One of WrestleMania 39. This marked Ripley's first reign with the blue brand's championship.

Zelina Vega sent a message to Rhea Ripley despite recently being beaten by her

At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

However, Vega still hasn't forgotten about her loss and sent a message to The Eradicator. Speaking in an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jeff Dye on Wrestling with Freddie, Vega said:

"It's not like it's not known that, her and I are very close," she said. "But, you're close, up until you're going for the championship."

Vega further compared her situation with her Latino World Order stablemate Rey Mysterio, stating that Rhea Ripley is the Brock Lesnar to her Mysterio. Vega said:

"The Rey Mysterio to my Brock Lesnar."

It remains to be seen if Ripley's feud with Natalya has concluded or if WWE is planning to do a rematch between the two women at some point in the near future.

