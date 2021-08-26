Former WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a message to Roman Reigns after Universal Champion heaps praise on him

Sami Zayn has shown his support and acknowledged Roman Reigns. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion sent out a message where he indicated that the WWE Universe should acknowledge their Tribal Chief.

Zayn quoted a recent statement from Roman Reigns where he mentioned that the former needs to be on WWE TV more often. The WWE Universal Champion admitted that Zayn having a spot on the show is a good thing.

In response to the statement, Zayn himself mentioned how The Tribal Chief needs to be acknowledged. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also stated that Reigns is indeed wise.

Here's what Sami Zayn wrote in response to Roman Reigns' statement:

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief for indeed he is wise. https://t.co/Qb8Ci8Q7cG — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 25, 2021

Zayn himself has been on quite a roll over the past few months on SmackDown. A former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Zayn's current run has been nothing short of entertaining, and it is safe to say that he is quite possibly one of the best heels WWE has to offer.

In 2021, Zayn rekindled his feud with long-term rival Kevin Owens. The two men faced each other at WrestleMania 37, where Owens emerged victorious. But at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Zayn got his revenge over the former WWE Universal Champion beating him in a rematch.

Earlier this summer, Zayn was a target of Finn Balor, who made his return to the main roster and attacked the former Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns himself now possibly has a tough task ahead

Roman Reigns was recently victorious over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021. In the main event of the pay-per-view, Reigns defeated the former multi-time WWE World Champion to once again retain his title.

After the match, Brock Lesnar interrupted The Tribal Chief's celebration.The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE TV for the first time in months and confronted Reigns following his title defense in Las Vegas, Nevada. In doing so, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Reigns for his throne.

What do you think about the exchange between Reigns and Zayn? Sound off in the comments below.

