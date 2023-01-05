Former WWE Intercontinental Champion tweets a six-word message to Jay White after his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Jay White suffered a loss to arch-rival Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Following the match, White seemingly embraced Okada in a brief interaction caught on camera.

Taking to Twitter, former WWE star Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, took a dig at Switchblade by sending him a six-word message. The former Intercontinental Champion claimed White was putting over the 'Deathmatch King'.

White and Okada have been arch-rivals for years. Heading into their Wrestle Kingdom 17 collision, the Bullet Club leader maintained a 4-1 record over The Rainmaker.

However, White's first reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has come to an end, courtesy of his second-ever loss to Okada.

Jay White previously gave his take on Sasha Banks joining the Bullet Club

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Sasha Banks made headlines by making her debut as Mercedes Mone.

A few weeks before her NJPW x STARDOM debut, Bullet Club leader Jay White claimed that the former WWE star would make a great addition to his faction. Speaking in an interview with Fightful, he said:

"She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny [Omega] finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello."

The year 2022 was incredible for White, who captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career. He was able to register two title defenses under his belt before suffering another loss at the Tokyo Dome.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for Switchblade, as he is no longer the world champion.

