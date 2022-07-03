"She's probably made a big enough impression" - Former WWE manager backs Lacey Evans to win the Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has backed Lacey Evans to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank. The former on-screen manager believes the WWE star has made a big enough impression heading into the show.

Evans recently made her return to WWE programming after being inactive for over a year due to pregnancy. The former Sassy Southern Belle made her return as a babyface with a new military-inspired gimmick.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the vignettes WWE aired to hype Evans' return gave people hope. He expressed he thinks the presentation of her new gimmick that preceded her return led to them pulling for her:

"I would win her, I would book because I think she's probably made a big enough impression. Those interviews she talked about, how she grew up, I don't know why they stopped those, those were getting over. You have somebody that was unfortunate in life that really rose above it and I think that gives people hope and they would pull for her," - said Mantell. [29:37-29:58]

Additionally, Mantell stated that Evans is his candidate to win this year's Money in the Bank. He also implied that she should be majorly pushed with the briefcase:

"I think Lacey, to me, is the candidate, she needs to take off with this," -added Mantell. [30:15-30:21]

Lacey Evans previously explained her gameplan for this year's Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans has been on a dominant run since returning to WWE. The 32-year-old could solidify her return by capturing the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Previously, Evans was a guest on WWE's The Bump and explained what her game plan for this year's ladder match could look like. She has certainly scouted her competition, stating the following:

"I'm focused more on the ladies, y'know, I'm looking at who's in there. I'm looking at Liv, I'm looking at Alexa Bliss, I'm looking at Raquel, y'know. The size, what they do, and kinda using that to my advantage," - Evans said. (20:50 -21:17)

Evans will share the ring with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

