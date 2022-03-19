"No wonder Big E got hurt"- Former WWE Manager details issues with an up-and-coming star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell believes Ridge Holland is not ready for the spot he has been put in, which led to an unfortunate injury to Big E.

The Powerhouse of Positivity suffered a broken neck after a botched belly to belly suplex from the rising star. Holland was part of the main event on this week's SmackDown as he faced off against Big E's New Day partner, Kofi Kingston.

The strong booking of the former NXT star did not impress Dutch Mantell. Speaking on this week's Talking Smack, the wrestling veteran stated that Holland is too green to be put in the main event picture:

"That guy [Ridge Holland] is not ready,'' said Mantell. ''He is sloppy in the ring. No wonder Big E got hurt. The guy is not that talented to be in the spot he's in right now." [1:08:16 to 1:08:29]

Mantell went on to mention that he doesn't believe Holland is that good on the mic and it's hard to understand what WWE sees in him:

"I didn't mean to bring it out, but Ridge Holland is just not ready. He just does stuff that can tell he doesn't have that much experience. I don't know what they see in him. Maybe another English guy to put with Sheamus, It's the only thing I can see. He's not even that good a talker,"- Mantell added

Dutch Mantell criticised the main event of WWE SmackDown this week

Dutch Mantell was also not impressed with the booking of SmackDown's main event this week, which saw Kofi Kingston lock horns with Ridge Holland. The match was full of interruptions from Holland's stablemates Sheamus and Butch, which led to the former NXT star picking up the win.

Mantell stated that interference could have been saved for the post match, with King Woods coming out to make the save for his New Day partner:

"What I would have liked to have seen is if they got on it and then we see the partner [King Woods] come out. The place would have erupted. Then they would have something. They may be saving that for next week but that would have been good," said Mantell [1:09:25 to 1:10:09]

FOX Deportes @FOXDeportes



por Ridge Holland castiga a Kofi Kingston que lo pasa muy mal con la ausencia de Big E. #SmackDown por #WWEenFOX Ridge Holland castiga a Kofi Kingston que lo pasa muy mal con la ausencia de Big E. 😔#SmackDown por #WWEenFOX https://t.co/qkWHwf10yn

According to reports, WWE had planned a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 38 with Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston teaming up to take on Sheamus, Butch and Holland. However, those plans have taken a back seat due to the former WWE Champion getting injured last week.

