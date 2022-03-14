Original Plans for Big E at WrestleMania 38 revealed - Reports

Big E was originally scheduled to be involved in a six-man tag-team match at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion suffered a scary injury on last week's Friday Night SmackDown during his match. He has since confirmed that he broke his neck and will surely miss WrestleMania 38 next month.

According to Fightful Select, Big E was set to team up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (fka Pete Dunne).

King Woods was out of action since January of this year with a leg injury. However, he returned to in-ring action this past week during a WWE live event. It is disheartening that The New Day won't be able to compete together in the near future.

"No surgery" - Big E shared an update on his injury

Big E landed badly on his neck at the ringside while taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on SmackDown. He was then carried to the back in a stretcher, leaving fans concerned. The former WWE Champion then took to Twitter to reveal that he broke his neck.

In a new update, the New Day star has revealed that his C1 and C6 vertebrae have been fractured but there's no damage to his spinal cord and he won't be needing surgery. He also thanked everyone for the massive support and well wishes.

"So I got some really good news, all things considered. The C1 and C6 are indeed fracture, no displacement though, which is a very good thing. I don't have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery, which I'm very thankful for it. A pro tip, if you're going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They've been great. Everyone here has been great. But for real it's meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out and stopped in to see me. I feel like I sound like a broken record, but I am very grateful and I''ll be alright," said Big E.

While the above update was indeed positive, former WWE physician Dr. David Cho has commented that a C1 fracture doesn't heal completely and could end up being a career-ending injury.

