Former WWE manager claims Bray Wyatt can't sell out any show by himself (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently made a bold claim, saying absent WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt wasn't capable of selling out any show by himself.

Despite a topsy-turvy career trajectory, Wyatt remains one of wrestling's biggest names. His WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022, more than a year after his release, was one of the most hyped comebacks in recent memory.

However, things came crashing down as his Uncle Howdy gimmick struggled to connect with fans. Bray Wyatt seemed set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the bout was canceled due to the former's undisclosed illness. The 36-year-old has since then remained absent from WWE's programming.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Wyatt's drawing abilities, claiming he cannot sell out any event by himself. He added that even if Bray Wyatt was in the main event of a show, it would need more stars to sell out.

"Put him (Bray Wyatt) in the main event, and with all the other stuff underneath; you'd probably sell out. But he won't be the one selling out. He'd just be on the card in the top spot maybe he doesn't belong in," said Dutch Mantell. [9:44 - 16:00]

Bray Wyatt could return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023

After months of uncertainty about his WWE status, a recent update about Wyatt's much-anticipated comeback has led to his fans rejoicing.

It was noted that the former Universal Champion was due to return anytime soon and that there was a chance he could even show up at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5th.

As per the report, The Eater of Worlds could appear after one of the three main events being advertised for the premium live event. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso are the three matches being promoted as marquee attractions for the show.

