"Show some personality" - Former WWE manager praises Ronda Rousey for improving her character work (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has expressed his appreciation for Ronda Rousey's recent character work on WWE programming.

During this week's edition of SmackDown, Rousey and Adam Pearce had a heated confrontation. Despite Pearce delivering a fiery promo on the night, things didn't end well for him, as The Rowdy One locked in the armbar on the WWE official.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell noted that Rousey finally showcased some personality on screen. Despite being a heel, her babyface antics from this week's show seemingly fit her character, according to the wrestling veteran.

"She went to the ring. Remember we've been complaining? She didn't need to be smiling. She was not smiling tonight, she was smirking, which is a big difference. Show some personality, the first time I've seen her because she is more in her element. Now she is a heel and she was against Adam Pearce tonight, she was more like a babyface. But yeah, it fit her character at the time," said Mantell. [41:50 - 42:28]

Dutch Mantell has previously been critical of Ronda Rousey's character work

Dutch Mantell hasn't exactly been fond of Ronda Rousey's character work in WWE.

A few months ago, when Rousey was feuding with Natalya, Mantell criticized the former SmackDown Women's Champion by claiming that she has the personality of a 'wet mop.'

Speaking on a previous edition of Smack Talk, he said:

"You know Ronda, she didn't come up with that. She has a personality like a wet mop. I'm confused, when she comes to the ring she is smiling and then she gets in the ring and tries to be serious, I don't know why they just don't let her? She is the baddest woman on the planet. Why don't you do that character all the way to the ring?" added Mantell.

As of now, Rousey isn't scheduled to appear at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. However, her good friend Shayna Baszler will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Saturday night.

