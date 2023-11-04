Former WWE manager details why Charlotte Flair's SmackDown matchup was a strategic move for upcoming plans (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Charlotte Flair's return to the ring this week on SmackDown.

The seeds of this match were sowed last week on SmackDown Lowdown. Shotzi was doing an interview backstage when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven insulted her. The Women's Tag Team Champion laid down a challenge for Shotzi and a friend for a tag team match.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell felt that this Friday's match was just a way to keep Charlotte on TV till they had her back in a major angle.

He claimed that the match didn't harm the Queen's credibility and helped the creative team get through another week of programming.

"As far as the Charlotte Flair match, maintenance match, good match. They just kept her on TV. They're trying not to do any damage. It didn't put her over or it didn't hurt anybody really. It was just a match. That's the end of it. So no damage done. It's like a doctor, do no harm. They're not doing any harm to Charlotte because they got plans for her coming up and this helps her in that because it's not a drawback. So I think creative come [sic] up with this at the spur of the moment and said, 'Yeah, just put her over and let's go.' That's it." [From 40:35 - 41:13]

Charlotte Flair picked up the win for her team

Charlotte returned to in-ring action this week. She teamed up with Shotzi against the Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The champs dominated the match in the early stages as isolated Shotzi in the ring. However, she fought back and tagged in Charlotte. The Queen put on a dominant contest during her return to the ring as she single-handedly disposed of Green and Niven. She got the win for her team with the Big Boot on Chelsea.

