We got a great episode of SmackDown tonight with some great matches, as well as the return of Charlotte Flair. John Cena had a face-off with Solo Sikoa, while Bianca Beliar took on Bayley in the main event.

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Charlotte & Shotzi def. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

Pretty Deadly def. The Brawling Brutes

Bianca Belair def. Bayley

LA Knight kicked off SmackDown, and he was immediately interrupted by Roman Reigns. The latter got on the mic and said Knight was taking WWE backward while Roman was bringing us into the future. He promised to make Knight irrelevant by beating him tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

Knight fired back and said that he was not there to prove anything, but he was there to start the 'LA Knight Era.' He added that tomorrow night, there will be blood as he becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Nick Aldis came out with some officials before a brawl could break out, and Roman retreated after a staredown.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 3, 2023): Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Kevin Owens was back in singles action on SmackDown for the first time since January. Grayson Waller was on commentary as the match kicked off, and Theory escaped the ring early on before driving KO into the apron and the announce desk.

KO returned with a big clothesline and a senton on the floor before we headed for a break. In the ring, Owens got a massive brainbuster and a powerbomb before getting the stunner and picking up the easy win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Grade: B

Bianca Belair discussed getting revenge on Bayley before Damage CTRL attacked her backstage.

Logan Paul was talking to Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits backstage before B-Fab came in and asked to speak to Lashley.

Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte & Shotzi on SmackDown

Niven and Shotzi kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early on as they isolated Shotzi in the ring. The latter fought back and made the tag before Charlotte came in with a top rope dive.

The 14-time world champ hit chops on both champs before taking Niven out with a big boot. Green took a boot to the face as well before Charlotte picked up an easy win.

Result: Charlotte & Shotzi def. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

Grade: B-

Solo Sikoa was out next, and Paul Heyman told us that Roman Reigns trusted Sikoa as the enforcer and asked him to take care of John Cena.

Solo took the mic and said talking to the fans was a waste of breath. He instead wanted to talk to John Cena face-to-face.

Cena made his way out, and Solo told him that he had his orders from the Tribal Chief, and the instructions were to give John the mic so he could say goodbye to the WWE Universe. Could this be John Cena's last match in the WWE?

Cena fired back and said Solo was only there because of his cousin and called him a Taz ripoff. Cena walked off after an insult before SmackDown moved on.

Backstage on SmackDown, Nick Aldis told Bayley that to make things fair, Damage CTRL was banned from ringside for her match against Belair.

The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly - Donnybrook Match on SmackDown

The match started outside the ring, and The Deadly were taking a beating early on before Butch and Holland hit the Beats of the Bodhran on the ropes. Wilson got dropped on the apron before the Brutes got some shillelaghs.

Butch went for Elton's fingers before Holland was driven into the ringpost. The Deadly were tossed out of the ring before the Brutes hit dives on them. Back after a break, Holland was hit with a stool before Butch came back and cleared the ring.

Holland hit a big powerslam before taking a table out and setting it up in the ring. Wilson and Butch were on the ropes before Prince hoping them and hit their finisher on Butch through the table, picking up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: A-

Nick Aldis was out for a weigh-in with Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. Paul was the first one up and got 213, while Rey measured up at 175. We got some trash-talking before Rey slapped Logan in the face and hit him with the mic, as a brawl broke out.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on SmackDown

Bianca started strong and hit some big suplexes but was sent outside the ring as we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Bianca hit a backbreaker before wailing on Bayley in the corner.

Bayley got a big top rope move for a near fall before trying for some rollups. Bayley was almost caught in the KOD but managed to get out of it. Bianca whipped her with the hair before picking up the win with the KOD.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Bayley

Bianca attacked Bayley after the match and hit a KOD through the announce desk before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

