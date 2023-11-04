[Watch] John Cena's voice has changed; is left hoarse on WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Solo Sikoa had a confrontation in the ring during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 16-time World Champion has been a thorn in the Bloodline's side ever since his return few months back. Hence, a singles match between Cena and Solo Sikoa was made official for this week's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

During the duo's faceoff on SmackDown this week, John Cena's voice appeared hoarse, likely a result of the lingering effects of the Samoan Spike he received from Sikoa the previous week. But this didn't hinder him as he absolutely ripped into the Enforcer of the Bloodline. Cena said that the only reason Solo was in the business was due to his cousin, before calling him a 'bargain basement Taz rip off'.

This showdown at the desert will be Cena's first singles match since Wrestlemania earlier this year, when he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if he's able to secure his first singles victory in over 2000 days.

Who do you think is going to come out on top at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

