Bloodline member snatches Paul Heyman's mic in tense moment; calls out John Cena

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena was called out by a member of The Bloodline ahead of his first televised singles match in months at Crown Jewel.

The 16-time World Champion is set to collide with Solo Sikoa this Saturday for the first time ever. This is a major match for the wrestling veteran, as it's been years since he last emerged victorious in a one-on-one match on TV.

Last week on the blue brand, John Cena cut an emotional promo in front of the fans. He stated that he didn't want to let them down and lose their respect. He was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who did a lot of talking.

Solo Siko then ambushed The Cenation Leader and took him out with Spinning Solo and The Samoan Spike in the ring. The Enforcer plans to do the same thing at Crown Jewel to win the match.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown this week, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were involved in an in-ring segment. While The Wiseman was cutting a promo, Solo Sikoa snatched his microphone.

The Street Champion stated that they didn't come out to talk to the fans; they came out to talk to Cena face-to-face. He proceeded to call out the former WWE champion, and the latter took a few shots at him on the mic.

