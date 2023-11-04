Why did Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul solely have a weigh-in segment prior to WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing possible reason

Before Logan Paul could be booked to face Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023, the famous YouTuber was involved in a boxing match with Dillon Danis. In the build-up to the fight, Danis traded several insults at Paul and his girlfriend that led to fans witnessing an epic rivalry.

While Dillon Danis was aggressive with his words, the same did not translate in his match, as Logan Paul easily beat him. Even though plenty of days have passed since it seems WWE has not forgotten about the victory. Recently, the promotion held a segment that indicated they were looking to mock Danis.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, a weigh-in was held between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul. Even though everything went smoothly at the beginning, things took an ugly turn when the Luchador attacked Paul with a mic during their face-off.

While many did not think much of the segment, this could be WWE's way of mocking Dillon Danis since he did the same to Paul days before the match during their press conference.

The Stamford-based promotion recreating this segment could be attributed to them mocking the MMA fighter. Even during his recent appearance in WWE, Paul has heckled Danis multiple times. Hence, if the promotion desires to do the same, it won't come as a surprise.

Rey Mysterio sent a message to Logan Paul before Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel 2023, many eyes will be on the United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul. After all, many believe Paul has a genuine chance of winning his first title at the Saudi-based PLE on November 4, 2023.

However, Mysterio won't make it easy for the 28-year-old. While the duo had a scuffle during their weigh-in segment on SmackDown, not much was said between them. However, before the segment could take place, the Luchador sent a message to Paul. On Instagram, the United States Champion wrote:

"Listo para defender mi titulo de los 🇺🇸 a cualquier costo! Ready to defend my 🇺🇸 tittle [sic] at any cost! #letsFKNgocabron!! #CrownJewel."

At 48, Rey Mysterio still moves like a superstar in his prime. This quality, mixed with the Luchador's experience inside the ring, will be vital against Logan Paul. However, given the recent victory Paul has had over Danis, he also will have momentum going into Crown Jewel 2023.

