"I have no sympathy for her"- Former WWE Manager details why Sunny's case is so personal to him

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Sunny's (aka Tammy Sytch) ongoing criminal case that saw her charged with DUI manslaughter among several other charges.

Although Tammy was initially released on bond earlier this month, a judge recently revoked the bond, sending the WWE Hall of Famer back to prison. The judge detailed that Sunny is a threat to society and therefore jail is the only way to keep the community safe from her.

Speaking about the incident with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell revealed that his granddaughter Amelia died in a car accident that was caused by a drunk driver, which made the case personal to him:

"I think jail is more than just to punish somebody, it is to keep citizens safe,"- said Dutch. "The reason I say that and I'm so adamant about this is because in 2012, my 16-year-old granddaughter, Amelia, was killed on the highway by a drunk, doped-up driver who had a rap sheet 15 pages long, and had been arrested for DUI, drunken driving, and all these things. And he was an accident waiting to happen, as was Tammy." (02:56)

The former WWE manager added that although he likes Sunny, he has no sympathy for her:

"I have no sympathy for Tammy Sytch. I like her, but if she is going to be such a detriment or actually a danger to every other driver. It could happen to you, it could happen to your daughter, your wife, your sister, anybody. You're going down the road one day and here comes a drunk driver who just runs into you and kill you," Dutch Mantell added. (03:34)

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny has often been on the wrong side of law:

Tammy Sytch was one of the most famous female personalities during her time with WWE. However, she has been on a downward spiral since parting ways with the company.

The First Diva was recently arrested and charged in connection to a fatal collision that killed another motorist back in March. A police report on the case revealed that Sytch's toxicology results determined her blood-alcohol level to be three and a half times the 0.08 legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

However, this is not the first time Sunny has had a run-in with the law. In 2018, she was arrested twice on DUI charges, the second time serving eight months in prison. She has been arrested on DUI charges six times since her Hall of Fame induction in 2011.

She was also arrested in January this year on for illegal possession of weapons.

