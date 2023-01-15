Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heavily criticized WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt in recent weeks.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Wyatt appeared inside the ring and was seen sitting on a rocking chair as he sent out a warning to his arch-rival, LA Knight. He mentioned that he is the Eater of the Worlds and that he is Uncle Howdy and even asked Knight to run when the lights go off.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell heavily criticized the way WWE has booked Bray Wyatt. He said that the latter hasn't done anything yet and is just talking:

"To me, he was intriguing first and now that's wearing thin cause he's doing nothing really, just talking, sitting in a rocking chair. I got it." (46:48- 47:03)

LA Knight discussed his upcoming match against Bray Wyatt

LA Knight spoke about his upcoming match against his on-screen rival Bray Wyatt.

In a conversation with the After the Bell podcast, Knight mentioned that he had no idea about his upcoming Mountain Dew sponsored Pitch Black match against The Fiend.

He further added that this is the first time that he will be competing in something new like the Pitch Black match:

"The pitch black match. You know, I think it's something new in the making there... It's going to basically be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be. I don't know how that's going to work. I don't know what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is this is just going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble."

