Former WWE manager discusses puzzling aspect of Solo Sikoa's appearance on SmackDown this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke in detail about Solo Sikoa changing his look on SmackDown this week.

Solo Sikoa walked into SmackDown this week sporting a new suit and some chains. Paul Heyman was in fact, surprised to see Solo in his new avatar. Tama Tonga slowly crept up behind The Wiseman and Solo told him that Tonga was the newest member of the Bloodline and called him his "MFT."

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the segment in detail. He wondered what MFT stood for. He came to the conclusion that it might mean "My Favorite Tongan." The former WWE manager joked that he would be thinking about MFT the whole night.

"MM-what? My favorite champ... That's it. My favorite Tongan. Yeah okay I got it. I'm gonna stay up all night, thank you. I'm gonna stay up all night figuring out MFT." [From 21:18 onwards]

Solo Sikoa has made it clear that he will not tolerate any disrespect towards The Bloodline.

This week, he and Tama Tonga beat down Kevin Owens, sending out the message that the faction is still going strong despite Roman Reigns' absence.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : Do you think Solo Sikoa is the new leader of The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback