Former WWE manager discusses what went wrong with the Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match on SmackDown this week.

Cody Rhodes gave an emotional tribute to the legend this week and announced a Hardcore tag team match between the Brawling Brutes and the Street Profits. As the bout continued, Bobby Lashley emerged from the back and Speared Butch. This allowed the Profits to take out Ridge Holland with the Revelation through a table for the win.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the chants from the crowd urged the two teams to pick up the action in the ring. The veteran explained that they were trying to honor a hardcore legend, but the match didn't live up to the name.

"The fans chanted at them, 'We want tables.' At least they got into it. They said, 'Damn.' They were thinking the same thing we were. Is this it? Come on guys. You got a legend here you're trying to honor and all of a sudden you're having this type of a match? Come on! They got pissed off," said Mantell. [From 44:05 - 44:25]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Mantell detailed how the match could have pleased the WWE Universe

During the same conversation, Mantell explained how the two tandems could have put on a spectacle for the fans in attendance.

The veteran detailed that the match didn't need to be a technical master but needed some spots with foreign objects like tables, ladders, and chairs.

"As I was watching it, I said I'm daring somebody to do a hardcore move, other than the table. If they're not under the ring at the start of it, then give it away. And look how much easier it would have made the match. The hardcore is that you don't have to have a great wrestling match. Just bust some ladders or bust some chairs or whatever. Just do something," said Mantell. [From 45:08 - 45:36]

Expand Tweet

WWE honored their stars, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, during this week's show. There was a traditional 10-bell salute at the start of the show, and several vignettes celebrated their incredible careers.

What did you think of this week's WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?