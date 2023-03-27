Former WWE manager discusses how wrestling fans pushed Logan Paul to turn heel

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how Logan Paul has come a long way in the company as one of the top heels on the roster.

The Maverick has been on the ascent in WWE since his debut at WrestleMania 38. After just a couple of matches on the main roster, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last year.

Despite his in-ring excellence, wrestling fans have not taken too kindly to the YouTube sensation. The WWE Universe saw him as an outsider and greeted him with boos whenever he was in the squared circle.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran claimed that although WWE wanted Logan to be a face, the fans turned on him due to his background outside the wrestling business.

Cornette mentioned that Paul has now fully embraced his heelish self and is doing a great job in his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

"The wrestling fans were not gonna make him a babyface because he's a celebrity crossing over into wrestling. They resent that. Now that he's embracing his heel self, he heeled and bragged and put himself over, and he's glib. He's got that heelish personality. That's where I made note that he was doing a hell of a job with the promo and even making the 'whats' work for him. It wasn't just throwing him all off." [From 1:43 - 2:15]

You can watch the full video here:

Logan Paul will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

The YouTube sensation is currently in a bitter feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. It all started during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

After Seth took a couple of shots at Logan Paul on social media, the YouTuber responded at Elimination Chamber and attacked The Visionary, costing him the match against Austin Theory.

In the buildup to WrestleMania, the two stars came face-to-face a few times. These confrontations did not go too well for Rollins as he found himself knocked out by the 'One Lucky Punch' from Logan Paul on a couple of occasions.

The two stars are now gearing up for the blockbuster showdown at the Showcase of Immortals at the SoFi Stadium.

Who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes