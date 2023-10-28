Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell highlights his problem with big bumps in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about some big bumps in wrestling and advised why he was against it.

A rough spot was visible on WWE SmackDown this week when LA Knight sent Jimmy Uso flying into a table during the contract signing segment with Roman Reigns. Uso tried to ambush Knight, but instead, he got planted and needed medical attention after the bump.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he was against big bumps by wrestlers. He recalled one time when a wrestler dived 20 feet, missed his opponent on a table below, and landed on pure, hard concrete. He stated that once these stars turn 40, they start feeling the impact of these bumps on their body.

"Years ago, you weren't asked to take these big bumps unless you volunteered it yourself, and guess what? Nope, I never volunteered. I saw this one guy climb up, you know, he had the girders going up on the wall. So he goes up, and he's like 20 feet in the air, dived off, concrete floor by the way, missed the whole table. He didn't even hit the guy on the table and the guy on the table rolled off like he was selling something, and I can't believe the guy got up but he did. But listen, you can take those bumps when you're young, you're okay, when you hit about 40 and a little higher, then you say, well maybe I shouldn't have done that thing for a pop from like a 100 people," Mantell said. [15:40 - 16:35]

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns met Jimmy Uso backstage this week and asked him to take care of the LA Knight problem. He asked Paul Heyman to schedule a match between Jimmy and Knight for the main event of SmackDown.

When the two stars faced off, LA Knight made quick work of his opponent and planted him with the Superplex-Blunt Force Trauma combination for the win. Roman decided to take matters into his own hands as he rushed in to attack Knight. However, the Head of the Table also got a BFT and understood that he could not take the Megastar lightly during their upcoming match at Crown Jewel 2023.

