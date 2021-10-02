"He plays this role really well" - Former WWE manager heaps praise on Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell couldn't help but laud Paul Heyman's recent role as the special counsel to Roman Reigns,

Heyman has quickly become one of the main attractions on WWE SmackDown as the integral piece of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. As seen in recent weeks, Heyman has gotten more screen time. He has utilized it to produce entertaining content and add an extra layer to the feud.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell had nothing but positive things about Paul Heyman during his SmackDown review alongside Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

"He did a great job. He plays this role really well and he can switch back and forth from being real cocky to almost begging Roman. You almost feel sorry for him in a way. That's what makes my thoughts about it every time I see him do that. If he had to come out and explain that, Paul Heyman is exactly the one you want to explain it because it would be believable because he's a no-good little damn stab-you-in-the-back son of a gun anyway. It's not out of character for him to do that," said Dutch Mantell

The annual WWE draft began last night on WWE SmackDown, and things didn't go in favor of The Bloodline. The Usos were left undrafted on the first night, and Roman was not too glad about the news. As a result, the Tribal Chief commanded Heyman to fix the issue on RAW.

On the flip side of things, Brock Lesnar was revealed to be a free agent, which he credited to Paul Heyman, further creating a rift between Heyman and Reigns.

Will Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns?

Paul Heyman aligned himself with Roman Reigns last year following the latter's return at SummerSlam. With Lesnar returning to WWE, Heyman's interest might be conflicted. He has been The Beast's advocate since his first run in the early 2000s, but his loyalty now lies with Roman Reigns.

With Lesnar and Reigns now set to face each other at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman will have to pick between the two men.

Do you think Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns? Will Brock Lesnar lose his favorite advocate in the process? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

